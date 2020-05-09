e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bengaluru Police shares math post to help you determine your weekend hangout place. Want to know yours?

Bengaluru Police shares math post to help you determine your weekend hangout place. Want to know yours?

In an image shared with the post, the department gave a simple mathematical equation and asked people to follow it to find out where they will be hanging out this weekend.

it-s-viral Updated: May 09, 2020 19:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bengaluru shared a witty and creative post with a twist.
The Bengaluru shared a witty and creative post with a twist. (Instagram/blrcitypolice)
         

Bengaluru Police department recently took to Instagram to share a mathematical post to help people determine their hangout place for the weekend. The department wrote that the post will help people brush up on their math skills and will give an answer to anyone making weekend plans.

In an image shared with the post, the department gave a simple mathematical equation and asked people to follow it to find out where they will be hanging out this weekend. They also shared several options of places and wrote that “the number you get is where you will be going.”

With tempting options like pub, movies, out for dinner, and road trip, the department also added the stay at home option. However, there’s a twist hidden in the post and it’s a perfect answer amid the ongoing lockdown.

Yes, the only place you will be hanging out is at your home. To flatten the curve, there is no other option but to stay at home.

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 15,000 likes and tons of comments. While some replied “stay at home” after finding the answer, others simply loved the department’s creativity.

“I’m staying at home after choosing,” joked an Instagram user. “Stay at home that’s what we are doing,” commented another. “This is next level,” wrote a third.

What answer did you get? Do we need to ask!

tags
top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In