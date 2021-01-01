e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bent spoon, straight needle: Israeli celebrity mystic bends spoon while getting Covid-19 vaccine

Bent spoon, straight needle: Israeli celebrity mystic bends spoon while getting Covid-19 vaccine

“I did it!” Uri Geller , 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

Jan 01, 2021
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Tel Aviv
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller holds a spoon as he performs his spoon-bending trick for medical staff while receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller holds a spoon as he performs his spoon-bending trick for medical staff while receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.(REUTERS)
         

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel’s drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected.

“I did it!” Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller shows his tattoo to a medical worker after receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Celebrity mystic Uri Geller shows his tattoo to a medical worker after receiving a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, Israel. ( REUTERS )

“Everybody who is over 60 should get it immediately,” said Geller, who has a second home in Britain. “This is very, very important for the whole planet.”

Israel launched its vaccination campaign on Dec. 19 and hopes to have administered first and booster shots to the most vulnerable 25% of its population by late January.

