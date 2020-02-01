e-paper
Berlin zoo’s panda twins make public debut. See pics

Their mother, Meng Meng, kept a close eye on her cubs, Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' explore their enclosure at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin.
Young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' explore their enclosure at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin. (AP)
         

Pit and Paule, the new star attractions at Berlin’s zoo, have made their first foray into the limelight, climbing and tumbling around their cub-proof indoor enclosure to the delight of the cameras.

Keepers had prepared the glass-enclosed space for the five-month-old twins’ public premiere on Wednesday, removing any dangerous obstacles and filling in a water basin to prevent the endangered giant panda cubs from being injured.

Their mother, Meng Meng, kept a close eye on her cubs, pulling them down from any heights she considered too dangerous.

Two zoo keepers carry the young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang'.
Two zoo keepers carry the young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang'. ( AP )

Zoo visitors will get a chance to see the young pandas themselves for the first time on Thursday.

The twins, whose Chinese names are Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan, were the first pandas to be born in Germany. They are on loan from China, as are their parents.

Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
