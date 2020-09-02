e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Berlin zoo’s twin panda cubs turn 1, gifted a special frozen cake

Berlin zoo’s twin panda cubs turn 1, gifted a special frozen cake

Pit and Paule — Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan — were the first pandas to be born in Germany.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:13 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
BERLIN
Two young pandas Meng Xiang (nickname Piet) and Meng Yuan (nickname Paule) eat an ice cream cake in their enclosure during their first birthday.
Two young pandas Meng Xiang (nickname Piet) and Meng Yuan (nickname Paule) eat an ice cream cake in their enclosure during their first birthday.(AP)
         

The Berlin zoo’s popular twin panda cubs have celebrated their first birthday with a special frozen cake and a portion of snow from the penguin house.

Pit and Paule — Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan — were the first pandas to be born in Germany and have become a star attraction at the capital’s zoo since they made their public debut in January. They are on loan from China, as are their parents.

The Panda cubs Meng Xiang (nickname Piet), right, and Meng Yuan (nickname Paule), left, are climb in their enclosure during their first birthday in Berlin, Germany.
The Panda cubs Meng Xiang (nickname Piet), right, and Meng Yuan (nickname Paule), left, are climb in their enclosure during their first birthday in Berlin, Germany. ( AP )

The cubs, who weighed less than 200 grams (7 ounces) at birth, now each weigh in at about 28 kilos (62 pounds).

Zookeepers on Monday brought the duo a frozen cake in the shape of the figure 1, made out of beetroot juice, apples, sweet potatoes and bamboo. The creation was garnished with a portion of snow.

tags
top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In