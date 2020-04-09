Better safe than sorry: Man tie masks on goats as protection

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:12 IST

After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal, covered his goats’ muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19.

“I own 20 goats and my family is entirely dependent on them as we don’t own any land for farming. After I heard about coronavirus, I started wearing a mask whenever I stepped out,” Rao said.

After hearing about a tiger testing positive for the deadly virus, Rao started tying masks around his goats’ muzzles too.

“I have started tying masks around my goats’ mouths after I heard COVID-19 infected a tiger in the USA. Since I am wearing a mask myself, I even decided to make my goats wear masks while foraging in the forest area.”

Earlier, a tiger housed at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first known infection in an animal anywhere.