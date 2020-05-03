Betty the meowteorologist: Cat interrupts weatherman’s report, she’s now an Internet star

it-s-viral

Updated: May 03, 2020 12:53 IST

If you have the notion that a cat’s only job is to knock things off of shelves or just lie on its fluffy belly all day long, then you are wrong. Apart from their tough jobs of looking cute all day, some cats are also taking a new career path. And, we have the purrfect example of one such successful and famous feline - Betty the weather cat. Assisting her human in live telecasts, Betty has now gained quite the fan base.

Betty was living a normal kitty life until she crashed a live weather report telecast by her human, Jeff Lyons from 14 News. Viewers fell in love with Betty and from there her glorious career started. Now this kitty co-hosts weather telecasts with Lyon from their home. She even has her own segment in the show.

Take a look at that adorable face in the video:

Here’s another short update on the weather brought to you by the renowned meowteorologist:

Other than making regular appearances with her human, Betty also has an Instagram page to give her fans a glimpse of her kitty life.

Here’s the star feline getting ready for her exclusive show

So if you’re looking for something fun to watch, don’t miss this adorable kitty and her human’s reports to get weather-related information with high doses of cuteness.

