Book creates record for having multiple alternate endings. Can you guess how many?

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 12:18 IST

A Sri Lankan book has achieved a world record for the most number of alternate endings, a media report said.

The book “Wonder Crystal” by veteran writer Sybil Wettasinghe was recognised as a Guinness World Record, the Colombo Gazette newspaper said in the report on Thursday. The organisation also took to Twitter to share the news.

The book was launched with the objective of encouraging children to use their imagination and explore their creativity and thus complete the story by contributing through their writings, drawings and poetry.

The news of the book created quite a stir on Twitter with people dropping all sorts of comments. While some were happy to see the author’s work getting recognised, others were simply in awe.

“My heartfelt congratulations to fellow veteran writer and artist Sybil Wettasinghe on your achievement of a Guinness World Record for the book ‘Wonder Crystal’.,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am so happy to see one of my favourite writes getting this recognition,” wrote another.

“Wonder Crystal” is the only children’s book in the world with 1,250 completed alternative endings.