Bride charges entrance fee from guests for her wedding expenses

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:32 IST

An American bride asked for money from her invitees so that they can be on the ‘exclusive guest list’.

Weddings can be surely expensive. But is it feasible for one to charge the guests to make up for the expenses?

According to Fox News, that is exactly what happened in a recent American wedding. A 19-year-old shared on Reddit that her cousin was getting married on Sunday and announced that she would charge 50 dollars to those who wanted to attend her wedding.

“She said that they can Venmo her money so there won’t be no problems and everyone who paid will be added onto the ‘exclusive guest list’ which basically means you won’t have to wait in line while other guests pay,” wrote the user named DaintySheep.

While she refused to pay for entry into her cousin’s wedding the bride-to-be contacted the elders in the family which ended up in an embarrassing situation.

“She wanted to get the money she spent on her special day back. I told her I wouldn’t be able to come because this was outrageous and that I wish her well on her special day. She contacted my aunt and my aunt called me cheap and rude. My parents offered to pay for my entry, but I refused,” continued the disheartened girl.

While in almost every nook and cranny of the world gifting the bride-groom with money is a tradition, asking for money from friends and family to replenish the money spent on a wedding is can be said to be a rare scenario.