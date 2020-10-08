e-paper
Home / It's Viral / British lecturer invites Twitter’s wrath after calling idlis ‘boring’. Here’s what happened

British lecturer invites Twitter’s wrath after calling idlis ‘boring’. Here’s what happened

It all started when Zomato posted a tweet asking tweeple “one dish you could never understand why people like soo much”.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:36 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Edward Anderson was replying to a tweet by Zomato.
Edward Anderson was replying to a tweet by Zomato. (Twitter/@edanderson101)
         

An innocent tweet by Zomato and a seemingly regular response to it caused something of a storm on Twitter. A lecturer accidentally invoked the wrath of several tweeple after he posted that “idli are the most boring things in the world”. His tweet has caused a flood of angry reactions, despite the lecturer’s clarifications and apologies.

It all started when Zomato posted a tweet asking tweeple “one dish you could never understand why people like soo much”. The answers were varied including famous favourite dishes like chhole bhature, rajma chawal, biryani and even momos.

It was on this tweet that Edward Anderson, a lecturer in History at Northumbria University, shared his response about idlis.

He followed up his tweet with a clarification but realised it was too late:

His tweet on idlis, posted on October 6, has since collected a deluge of reactions, mostly angry.

Even Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the debate. The lecturer also shared a reply and received a response form Tharoor. Here’s the conversation.

Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan Tharoor too shared his bit of response:

Last evening, Anderson shared yet another update on the matter:

Well, what do you think about this whole viral incident? What’s your opinion on Anderson’s tweet and idli in general?

