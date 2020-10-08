British lecturer invites Twitter’s wrath after calling idlis ‘boring’. Here’s what happened

it-s-viral

An innocent tweet by Zomato and a seemingly regular response to it caused something of a storm on Twitter. A lecturer accidentally invoked the wrath of several tweeple after he posted that “idli are the most boring things in the world”. His tweet has caused a flood of angry reactions, despite the lecturer’s clarifications and apologies.

It all started when Zomato posted a tweet asking tweeple “one dish you could never understand why people like soo much”. The answers were varied including famous favourite dishes like chhole bhature, rajma chawal, biryani and even momos.

It was on this tweet that Edward Anderson, a lecturer in History at Northumbria University, shared his response about idlis.

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

He followed up his tweet with a clarification but realised it was too late:

p.s. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable. — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

His tweet on idlis, posted on October 6, has since collected a deluge of reactions, mostly angry.

You watch it, you, 😡🤯 — Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) October 6, 2020

Edward, that rumbling you hear is the South Indians mobilising the army. What have you done?!!!! — Rajesh Mehta (@RajeshBKDM) October 6, 2020

Not just Biriyani...whole of South India is united through idli😂😂 https://t.co/Ljp4uwiooa — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) October 7, 2020

YOU ARE BORING. how dare you https://t.co/K4NTH3JUK5 — dr nabila 🌹 (@nmunawar) October 7, 2020

Even Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the debate. The lecturer also shared a reply and received a response form Tharoor. Here’s the conversation.

Oh no, I feared that the world's most famous idli evangelist would see this after @ishaantharoor tweeted it! Coincidentally 'this poor man' is currently re-reading one of your books which I've set my students to read for a class next week! pic.twitter.com/30vqyrEQQk — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 7, 2020

Try it with a plate of steaming idlis, accompanied by coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds, a red-chilli-and-onion samandi & some molagapodi w/melted ghee. If the idli batter has been fermented right, it’s the closest thing to heaven on this earth! Class will be better — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan Tharoor too shared his bit of response:

I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter. https://t.co/jRb2xI3mX1 — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 6, 2020

Last evening, Anderson shared yet another update on the matter:

For the record, the sambar and chutney were good. And I still adore almost all of the wonderful cuisine of south India. Thanks to Newcastle's Malayali restaurant, Ury, for the idlis. I may not have finished them, but the delicious fish curry, dosa and payasam were devoured. — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 7, 2020

Well, what do you think about this whole viral incident? What’s your opinion on Anderson’s tweet and idli in general?