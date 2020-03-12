Cabbie uses ‘airtight seal’ hack for protection against coronavirus, sparks online debate

it-s-viral

It shows the driver sitting inside a cube made of transparent plastic sheets.

A cab driver’s ingenious hack to stay hygienic and protected amid coronavirus outbreak has now piqued attention of many on the Internet. Shared by Hairstylist Phil Ring, the video shows the driver sitting inside a cube made of transparent plastic sheets. The plastic cubicle is also taped to the roof and a pole to keep it in place.

“My Lyft driver created this airtight seal in his car,” Ring wrote on his Instagram post. “If anyone out there is doing Lyft or Uber for work, you may consider doing this to protect yourself and others,” he added. “Just wanted to post this so you can see how one guy is helping keep himself and others safe,” he wrote and concluded the post.

In the video, the driver drives the car smoothly without the plastic cubical causing any disturbance. A box of tissue also sits on the car’s armrest next to the driver.

This precautionary hack has now filled people up with lots of questions. There are also some who can’t help but appreciate the driver’s efforts to keep himself and the passengers safe.

“Genius! I mean, you gotta still work!” wrote an Instagram user. “Good on him for doing the best he knows how,” wrote another. “How is he breathing inside,” asked a third.

However, other were not-so-convinced about man’s hack and they dropped comments to express the same.

“This is ridiculous, he should just wear a mask,” wrote a fourth. “It is not at all healthy for him,” commented a fifth. “Horrible! That shouldn’t be done,” wrote a sixth.

