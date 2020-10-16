Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:48 IST

Do you realise it’s Friday already? That means the weekend is right around the corner and it’s time to start getting into relax mode. Here is a tweet that may do the trick for you. Likely, it’ll also send you on a trip down memory lane.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. It shows a bunch of children playing a game that you may have played in your childhood. But can you recall its name?

“Remember this game? Can you name it? #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #ChildhoodMemories #90sLife,” shared Kabra on Twitter along with the image. Take a look at his tweet:

Since being shared earlier today, the image has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments.

“Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Kabra replied, “Tell then”, and the individual obliged.

Poshampa bhai poshampa

Daakiye ne kya kya

100 rupay ki ghadi churayi

Aathane ki rabri khaayi

Ab toh jel mein jaana padega

Jel ki roti khaani padegi

Jel ka paani peena padega

Ab toh jel mein jaane padega



Being 80's kid🙏 — Megha Maheshwari (@cuspcancerleo) October 16, 2020

Several others reacted to the tweet:

Posamba ,something like that it sounds I may be wrong in spelling it exactly ,but it was all girls game, yes we did have been active participants of the fun, those bygone days# feeling nostalgic#golden childhood memories. Plz correct me if I spelt the game wrong. — Rima Deb (@RimaDeb11) October 16, 2020

पोषम पा भई पोषम पा,

डाकिये ने क्या किया

सौ रूपए की घडी चुराई,

अब तो जेल में जाना पडेगा,

जेल की रोटी खानी पड़ेगी,

जेल का पानी पीना पड़ेगा,

अब तो जेल में जाना पड़ेगा. This is the lyrics of the Game we all played .. Morning nostalgic share .. Have a cheerful day — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) October 16, 2020

OMG ! I just can’t help going back in time with a smile & remember those wonderful days & innocent memories 😊 — Rajesh Surana (@rajeshklsurana) October 16, 2020

Thanks for sharing childhood nostalgia.. now when I look back in time I realise our games were so innocent,pure,harmless and social. Such joyful moments ❤️. — Nandini (@NSehgal2003) October 16, 2020

“‘Poshamapa’… Lovely game and great fun without any resources,” posted someone.

What about you? Did you remember the game?