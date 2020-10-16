e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

Did you play this game as a child?

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:48 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle.
IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. (Twitter/@ipskabra)
         

Do you realise it’s Friday already? That means the weekend is right around the corner and it’s time to start getting into relax mode. Here is a tweet that may do the trick for you. Likely, it’ll also send you on a trip down memory lane.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. It shows a bunch of children playing a game that you may have played in your childhood. But can you recall its name?

“Remember this game? Can you name it? #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #ChildhoodMemories #90sLife,” shared Kabra on Twitter along with the image. Take a look at his tweet:

Since being shared earlier today, the image has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments.

“Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Kabra replied, “Tell then”, and the individual obliged.

Several others reacted to the tweet:

 “‘Poshamapa’… Lovely game and great fun without any resources,” posted someone.

What about you? Did you remember the game?

