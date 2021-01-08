e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Can you solve these puzzles shared by Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter?

Can you solve these puzzles shared by Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter?

People were quick to reply to the posts shared by Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on Twitter by Rajasthan Tourism.
The image was shared on Twitter by Rajasthan Tourism. (Twitter/@my_rajasthan)
         

Be it brain-teasers, spot the difference, or find the hidden objects, if you have been using social media for long, chances are you’ve seen the various puzzle posts. These are also the shares that engage people in the laborious yet fun process of finding the answers. Probably that is the reason these posts end up creating a buzz. Just like these puzzle tweets by Rajasthan Tourism. In the posts, they asked people to guess the name of the places, located in the state, using pictures as clues.

“When in Rajasthan, one cannot miss out on this wildlife paradise,” they tweeted. In the post, they also added a hint that reads, “It is world-renowned for its mighty tigers.”

For this question, most people answered Ranthambore National Park.

In another post, the tourism department asked about a place in Jaipur. “One cannot miss this place when in Jaipur. Hint: It is linked to the founder of Jaipur. Can you guess it?” they shared.

Statue Circle is the answer that most people shared.

“Can you name this famous tourist spot in Udaipur?” they asked in yet another post. Of course, they also added a hint.

Take a look at the tweet to see if you can guess the correct answer.

Tweeple were quick to share answer to this question too. Most wrote Gulab Bagh while replying.

What are your answers?

tags
top news
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
3rd Test live: Saini removes Starc after Smith ton, Australia 8 down
3rd Test live: Saini removes Starc after Smith ton, Australia 8 down
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Trump concedes defeat, condemns Capitol violence
Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today
Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in NW plains today
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
Watch: Tourists stranded in Srinagar due to snowfall, get free accommodation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In