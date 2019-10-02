Cart spins wildly near plane at airport. Man’s prompt action saves the day

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:34 IST

On Monday, a catering cart caused chaos in the Chicago airport and now the video of the incident is going viral. The situation, which started out as funny, was on its way to take a dangerous turn. However, the day was saved when a man intervened and stopped the cart.

The video shows the unmanned cart spinning quickly in circles on an airport tarmac and slowly approaching a nearby plane. A few men tries stoping the cart but fail. This goes on for some time before another worker hits it with a motorized vehicle and stops the “rouge” cart.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

The incident was recorded and later shared on Twitter by a captivated passenger Dr. Kevin Klauer. Since being shared on October 1, the video has gathered over 16 million views. Further, it has also accumulated more than 2 lakh likes and close to 55,000 retweets.

The video quickly rocketed up to viral status on social media and several people started commenting on it. Here’s how they reacted:

Best part about that is the guy who saves the Day is the one running from way in the back!! Guy definitely deserves a raise or bonus from saving some series damage to that plane or that thing seriously injuring someone! — Tanner Gronowski (@MOX13) September 30, 2019

love how the guy on the tug knocks it over...and keeps plowing — Kelvin Helmholtz (@jmbaute) September 30, 2019

Kudos to the ramp worker who saved the airline hundreds of thousands of dollars. — Tastee Weet (@TasteeW) October 1, 2019

That's the guy I want in my zombie apocalypse team — Arcadia Dragon (@CencakMichael) October 1, 2019

“At first it was humorous to see this drive itself and not fall over, but then as it picked up speed it presented danger to people,” Klauer told CNN. “Everyone was actually really quietly watching this unfold. When it ended, the whole gatehouse erupted in applause,” he added.

The cart’s accelerator got stuck and caused the out-of-control spinning, reports CNN. The men seen in the video are employees of American Airlines and they issued a statement about the entire incident. “No American Airlines team members were injured and the incident resulted in one 10-minute flight delay. We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the company said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:08 IST