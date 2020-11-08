e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cartoon Network creates Kamala Harris-inspired PowerPuff Girl to pay homage to the vice-president-elect

Cartoon Network creates Kamala Harris-inspired PowerPuff Girl to pay homage to the vice-president-elect

This share, which has ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice’, may leave you with a big smile on your face.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This post has shared on November 8.
This post has shared on November 8. (Instagram/cartoonnetworkofficial)
         

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday by becoming the first person of South Asian descent and the first woman of colour to become the vice president-elect of the United States. Since then, many have taken to social media to congratulate Harris. Amongst them is the cable network, Cartoon Network. The channel, which is home to many’s favourite childhood TV shows, has taken a very special approach to celebrate the vice president-elect’s fantastic accomplishments. This share, which has ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice’, may leave you with a big smile on your face.

Cartoon Network shared this post on their official Instagram account on November 8. The text shared alongside the post is as celebratory as the animation featured in it. It reads, “And just like that, she spoke. Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States”.

The text further goes onto shed light on Harris’ past. “Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere,” it states.

Check out the Kamala Harris-inspired PowerPuff Girl animation:

View this post on Instagram

And just like that, she spoke. 🇺🇸 🙌🏾👏🏾🎉 Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States! Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere. 💙💖💚 #kamalaharris #vicepresidentkamalaharris #cartoonnetwork #powerpuffgirls #2020election #shedidthat #womenforthewin #strongertogether #voteforwomen #electwomen #womeninoffice #womenempowerment #womenempoweringwomen

A post shared by Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetworkofficial) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 1.3 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is so cute”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing achievement”. “OMG, I love this,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In