Cartoon Network creates Kamala Harris-inspired PowerPuff Girl to pay homage to the vice-president-elect

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:34 IST

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday by becoming the first person of South Asian descent and the first woman of colour to become the vice president-elect of the United States. Since then, many have taken to social media to congratulate Harris. Amongst them is the cable network, Cartoon Network. The channel, which is home to many’s favourite childhood TV shows, has taken a very special approach to celebrate the vice president-elect’s fantastic accomplishments. This share, which has ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice’, may leave you with a big smile on your face.

Cartoon Network shared this post on their official Instagram account on November 8. The text shared alongside the post is as celebratory as the animation featured in it. It reads, “And just like that, she spoke. Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States”.

The text further goes onto shed light on Harris’ past. “Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere,” it states.

Check out the Kamala Harris-inspired PowerPuff Girl animation:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 1.3 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is so cute”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing achievement”. “OMG, I love this,” read one comment under the post.

