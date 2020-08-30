e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat drinks water from cooler effortlessly, video wows people

Cat drinks water from cooler effortlessly, video wows people

“Cats are so clever,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat drinking water from the cooler.
The image shows the cat drinking water from the cooler. (Screengrab)
         

Every now and then, the Internet is graced with videos that showcase how intelligent cats are. Case in point is this clip of a feline drinking water from a cooler and that too absolutely effortlessly.

The video is now being shared by many on Twitter, and it’s evoking a sense of surprise in people too. There is a probability that the clip will have the same effect on you.

“Stop everything you are doing and see this cat drinking water from the water cooler,” with this caption, a Twitter user shared the clip which is really amusing to look at. IFS officer Sudha Ramen also shared the clip. “Just wow! Animals, especially pets learn so much from us. Better, we behave well,” she tweeted while sharing the video.

The video shows a cat standing on its hind legs in front of a water cooler. It then shows the feline pressing the cooler tap to drink water. If reading that amused and astonished you, wait till you see the video.

Take a look at the clip which has now created a buzz online:

Since being shared, both the posts have gathered tons of reactions from people. While some expressed their surprise, others talked about unusual behaviours of cats they’d observed.

“My cat used to press the refrigerator door button for cold water,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing clip, so cool,” expressed another. “Cats are so clever,” said a third and we do agree.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Adorable video of kittens ‘carjacking’ a Barbie van may leave you smiling. Watch

tags
top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul names 3 evils in new series
‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul names 3 evils in new series
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In