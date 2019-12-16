e-paper
Cat freed from a food can by fire fighters in a fur-tastic rescue

The department posted the incident on Facebook as the cat was spotted with its head stuck inside the can.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
The incident happened in North California,USA, which prompted the Clyaton Fire Department to rush to the feline’s rescue.
The incident happened in North California,USA, which prompted the Clyaton Fire Department to rush to the feline's rescue. (Facebook/Clayton fire department)
         

A curious cat got its head stuck in a food can and it led to a rescue story which has now won the hearts of netizens. The incident happened in North California,USA, which prompted the Clyaton Fire Department to rush to the feline’s rescue.

The department posted the incident on Facebook as the cat was spotted with its head stuck inside the can. “CFD was dispatched to an animal rescue, involving a ‘cat’s head stuck in a Chef Boyardee can’. Our 911 center stated a driver passing by found the cat, but couldn’t quite get the can off the cat’s head,” explained the post. The department sent help quickly and released the cat from the can. “Our Rescue 1 arrived and the cat-loving crew was able to quickly cut the can away from the cat’s head, using tin-snips,” the post added.

The furry one was calm all the time and was ‘still savoring its spaghetti-o flavored whiskers’.

Check out the rescue story:

Shared on December 13, the post has garnered over 350 likes and a lot of praise from the netizens. The concerned gesture towards the helpless feline was applauded by all.

“Thank you for helping the kitty!” said a Facebook user. “Great job guys,” congratulated another. I just want to paws a moment and say how fur-tunate this cat was that such pawsome guys were willing to help him,” wrote the third.

What do you think of this rescue mission?

