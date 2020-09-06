e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat gets caught ‘stealing’ treats, its reaction is making netizens chuckle. Watch

Cat gets caught ‘stealing’ treats, its reaction is making netizens chuckle. Watch

This hilarious video was shared on the subreddit ‘catculations’.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.(Reddit/@--Yami_Marik--)
         

It is no lie that cats have repeatedly captured the attention of many on the Internet using their cuteness and charm. If you’re some who enjoys spending a whole lot of time watching these adorable creatures get up to derpy shenanigans, then this clip may seem tailor-made for you.

Posted on Reddit on September 5, this recording is just over five seconds long. The post has simply been captioned, “Busted”.

As the video begins, the camera person walks out of a room into a corridor. Soon they spot a feline with a packet of treats in its mouth. The cat stops right in its tracks and drops the package as soon as it spots the camera person. “Someone got caught trying to steal treats,” reads the text on the screen.

Now, we are not cat whisperers, but that feline’s expression definitely yells “Uh-oh”. Watch the clip below to see if you agree:

Busted from r/Catculations

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘catculations’, this post has accumulated over 3,500 upvotes.

Most people on the subreddit tried to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal. It is safe to say that that lead to some pretty funny responses. Here are a few examples of the same. One person said, “H-how did that get in my mouth? I have never seen this object before, I swear”.

Another individual wrote, “Oh...heeeey. This? This is for you. I heard you coming in, so I fetched it for you. You’re welcome”. “I was framed. I was bringing them to you. Ya, that’s it,” read another comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch

