Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch

This cat’s facial expression may be the definition of guilty.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:12 IST
The image shows a cat looking guilty.
The image shows a cat looking guilty. (Reddit/@ManagerGrim76)
         

You don’t need to open the dictionary to look up the word ‘busted’, this cat’s face may do the job perfectly. That is just how guilty this feline looks over being caught messing around with a loofah.

Posted on Reddit on June 15, this clip titled, “Busted,” is just under 10 seconds long.

The recording is shot from a distance and shows the camera person peering into the shower area of a bathroom. This is when viewers come face-to-face with a feline sitting atop a bathtub. The kitty has a paw stuck in a loofah hanging from the valve.

The cat soon realises that it has an audience. It turns abruptly to look at the intruder. While maintaining deep eye-contact with the camera, it removes its paw from the loofah. What makes the video all the more entertaining to watch is the cat’s expression that yells, “uh-oh”.

Click To Expand

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has garnered more than 26,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I can explain,” trying to decode the feline’s facial expression. While another individual wrote, “He removes his paw like: ‘Nope. I did nothing. Nothing happened here’”.

“Cat in headlights,” read one comment. To which a Reddit user responded with, “Videos of cats getting caught red-handed are great”. Did they mean, ‘red-pawed’?

“Love the brief pause before the paw lift at the end,” declared somebody on the subreddit. While another comment stated, “He dropped that like a hot potato”. The kitty really did.

What are your thoughts on this derpy cat?

Also Read | Derpy cat is startled by the new kitten. Watch cute video

