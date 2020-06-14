e-paper
Derpy cat is startled by the new kitten. Watch cute video

Derpy cat is startled by the new kitten. Watch cute video

This video adds to the mystery around cats by making one wonder, “Why is it doing that?”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The recording starts with a shot of the living room with two kitties in the frame.
The recording starts with a shot of the living room with two kitties in the frame.(Reddit/@NarcolepticKnitter)
         

Some may define cats as the rulers of the Internet and captors of many netizens’ hearts. The reason for the universal interest these felines create may lie in their mysterious nature. One moment, these fluffballs are confident queens demanding cuddles. The next, they are startled by their musical talent. Here is another video which may add to the enigmatic essence of cats by making you wonder, “Why did that kitty do that?”.

This, just under five-second-long, clip was shared on Reddit on June 14. The video is captioned, “New kitten is very scary”.

The recording starts with a shot of the living room with two kitties in the frame. A full-grown white-and-grey furred feline is sitting on the carpet spread out on the floor. It is gazing up to a younger, black-and-grey furred kitty standing atop a grey coloured couch.

The smaller cat bends its neck down for some unknown reason. The larger feline has no time for its games and quickly zooms away from the tiny pet.

What did the kitten do? Why is the older feline so scared of it? We aren’t sure so watch the video below to decide for yourself.

New kitten is very scary from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has earned over 5,000 upvotes and many funny comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “That ain’t mine!” trying to guess the bigger cat’s narrative over the whole ordeal. Another individual wrote, “He’s running to make sure the kitten doesn’t steal any of his food”.

“Me when I meet someone new,” read one comment by somebody relating to the startled kitty.

What are your thoughts on this duo? Any idea as to why the feline ran away?

