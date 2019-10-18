e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Cat literally out of the bag! Airport security puzzled as feline discovered in luggage

What may have started as a scary situation turned out to be a hilarious one. It’s because, the object found in their luggage was a cat.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:07 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan times, New Delhi
The cat was safely returned home with the help of the security staff.
The cat was safely returned home with the help of the security staff. (Facebook/Nick Coole)
         

Imagine standing in a line for security check at airport and suddenly the security personnel ushers you into a side room for having an objectionable item in your bag. Sound scary, right? Something similar happened with Nick Coole and his wife who were on their way to New York. However, what may have started as a scary situation turned out to be a hilarious one. It’s because, the object found in their luggage was a four-legged furry creature – their pet cat Candy.

Nick Coole took to Facebook to share this incident on October 16. He wrote that the cat “decided to sneak into” their handbag. In a few following lines, he also thanked his friends who picked up the feline from the airport. In the post, he also shared images of Candy.

Coole and his wife were on their way to celebrate his 40th birthday when they were riddled with this unexpected surprise, reports Dodo. Further, he also shared Candy’s assortment of mischief and its love for squeezing into small spaces.

This hilarious event left netizens in splits. “Hahahahahaha omg,” exclaimed a Facebook user. “I would deliberately take that cat on holiday,” wrote another. “Little tinker. Thank god she was found,” commented a third.

Candy was safely returned home with the help of the security staff just in time for her parents to board their plane.

Adorable or mischievous? What do you think of this cat’s adventure?

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:02 IST

tags
top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
In PMC bank case, two HDIL promoters sent to ED custody till Oct 22
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News