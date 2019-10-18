Cat literally out of the bag! Airport security puzzled as feline discovered in luggage

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:07 IST

Imagine standing in a line for security check at airport and suddenly the security personnel ushers you into a side room for having an objectionable item in your bag. Sound scary, right? Something similar happened with Nick Coole and his wife who were on their way to New York. However, what may have started as a scary situation turned out to be a hilarious one. It’s because, the object found in their luggage was a four-legged furry creature – their pet cat Candy.

Nick Coole took to Facebook to share this incident on October 16. He wrote that the cat “decided to sneak into” their handbag. In a few following lines, he also thanked his friends who picked up the feline from the airport. In the post, he also shared images of Candy.

Coole and his wife were on their way to celebrate his 40th birthday when they were riddled with this unexpected surprise, reports Dodo. Further, he also shared Candy’s assortment of mischief and its love for squeezing into small spaces.

This hilarious event left netizens in splits. “Hahahahahaha omg,” exclaimed a Facebook user. “I would deliberately take that cat on holiday,” wrote another. “Little tinker. Thank god she was found,” commented a third.

Candy was safely returned home with the help of the security staff just in time for her parents to board their plane.

Adorable or mischievous? What do you think of this cat’s adventure?

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:02 IST