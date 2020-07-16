Cat looks on as two rats engage in an epic battle. Watch derpy video

it-s-viral

Cat fighting cat, dog fighting dog, cat and dog fighting each other, or cat chasing rat – these are pretty common videos which grace the Internet every now and then. However, how many times have you seen a video which shows a rat fighting a rat? If your answer is zero, then this is a video which will leave you fascinated. Even if you have seen it before, chances are that this clip will leave you amused. What makes the watch even more entertaining, and rib-tickling, is a cat which looks on as the rats engage in an epic battle.

Facebook user Cheez Goh shared this unusual video and now it has sparked tons of reactions among people. In the caption, she detailed that the cat kept on looking for a long time at the fighting rats without interrupting. For this antic of the feline, Goh even called the furry creature “smart.” Finally, the incident ended with the rats running in opposite directions and the cat chasing one of them.

Take a look at the video and chances are it’ll leave you thoroughly amazed:

With over 1.4 lakh views, the video prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Some were simply amazed to see such a fight. There were a few who called the cat “lazy,” while others wrote that the feline is “smart” indeed.

“The cat couldn’t be bothered to chase any of them. He is like, ‘I am not paid enough to deal with this,’” joked a Facebook user while trying to guess the feline’s perspective.

“Obviously a newbie. The cats I see are so lazy,” expressed another. “Tom and Jerry Part 3?” joked a third. “Omg what a rare sight! Standing tall and they obviously not bothered with you,” exclaimed a fourth.

