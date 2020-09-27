Cat’s day out: Clip of feline going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:30 IST

The Internet is filled with cat videos which leave people happy and with a smile on their face. This clip of a cat out on an adventure with its pet parent is a perfect inclusion to that list.

Shared by Reddit user @professor_ pouncey, the clip, recorded with a GoPro camera, shows the bicycle adventure of the cat named Pouncey. The video starts with Pouncey’s pet parent asking him to hop on the bicycle. The clip then shows the duo passing through various landscapes, enjoying their ride.

The clip ends with Pouncey getting a lot of pets after their amazing adventure.

“Just my cat riding on my homemade electric bike,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the whole video:

Posted on September 22, the clip has garnered over 6,800 upvotes and tons of reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing, others lauded the cat parent for taking such good care of his pet.

Here’s what Redditors had to say:

“Omg, his meows! Amazing kitty and cool bike!” wrote a Reddit user. “I would be too afraid of what could happen to him. Good on you, though! Must be a solid kitty daddy,” commented another. “Ready, Pouncey? Need for SPEED! Hahaha fantastic!” said another.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s adventures?