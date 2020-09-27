e-paper
Cat's day out: Clip of feline going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of adorable

Cat’s day out: Clip of feline going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of adorable

The cat and his parent’s bicycle adventure will fill your heart with joy.

Sep 27, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Pouncey the cat sitting atop the bicycle's basket.
The image shows Pouncey the cat sitting atop the bicycle’s basket.(Reddit/@Pouncey_professor)
         

The Internet is filled with cat videos which leave people happy and with a smile on their face. This clip of a cat out on an adventure with its pet parent is a perfect inclusion to that list.

Shared by Reddit user @professor_ pouncey, the clip, recorded with a GoPro camera, shows the bicycle adventure of the cat named Pouncey. The video starts with Pouncey’s pet parent asking him to hop on the bicycle. The clip then shows the duo passing through various landscapes, enjoying their ride.

The clip ends with Pouncey getting a lot of pets after their amazing adventure.

“Just my cat riding on my homemade electric bike,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the whole video:

Just my cat riding on my homemade electric bike. from r/aww

Posted on September 22, the clip has garnered over 6,800 upvotes and tons of reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing, others lauded the cat parent for taking such good care of his pet.

Here’s what Redditors had to say:

“Omg, his meows! Amazing kitty and cool bike!” wrote a Reddit user. “I would be too afraid of what could happen to him. Good on you, though! Must be a solid kitty daddy,” commented another. “Ready, Pouncey? Need for SPEED! Hahaha fantastic!” said another.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s adventures?

