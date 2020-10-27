e-paper
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan

This tweet consists of two individual images.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.
         

If you’re looking for some giggles and a little pick-me-up, then look no further. This cat’s reaction to smelling some ‘Mickey Rooney’, also known as macaroni in hooman-speak, for the first time may do the trick for you.

These two images were shared on a cat named Pamcake’s Twitter account on October 26. “Sistor let me smeal her ‘Mickey Rooney’, it smealt Bade,” reads the caption shared alongside the photographs, clearly written in feline-tongue by the kitty’s pet parent.

The first picture shows the kitty seriously looking at the piece of macaroni that is placed close to its nose. The second image shows the final verdict. It seems like ‘Mickey Rooney’ is a no go for this feline.

Check out the tweet to see the cute cat reject such delicious goodness:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of love (contrary to the feline’s emotions towards the macaroni). The share has presently garnered over 2,200 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Michael Ronnie and Cheabs,” which probably translates to macaroni and cheese in hooman-speak. But who is to know for sure after all we aren’t cat-whisperers.

Another individual wrote, “Second image radiates, A N G E R”. “It’s a no from Pamcake!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | 13-year-old cat asks for treats and attention in the politest manner. Watch

