Caught on tape: NASA posts about black hole that is about ‘8 times the mass of the Sun’

NASA posts about black hole that is about '8 times the mass of the Sun'

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:59 IST

Black holes are one the most fascinating, intriguing, and strange objects in the Universe. If you resonate with that statement, then chances are that this post by NASA about said astronomical object would leave you feeling excited and captivated.

Taking to Twitter, the space agency shared how the scientists have captured a “stellar-mass black hole” on camera. They also added that it is “hurling hot material into space.”

“Scientists recently caught a stellar-mass black hole (about 8x the mass of the Sun) pulling material away from an orbiting companion star & hurling hot material into space at over 80% of the speed of light!” NASA tweeted along with a GIF. The post is complete with a blog link that further explains the matter in detail.

The black hole and its companion star make up a system called MAXI J1820+070, describes the blog. It is located about 10,000 light-years from Earth.

Since being posted, the post has gathered over 6,300 likes. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments from people. From expressing their fascination to asking questions, the comments were

quite varied. “Does this not cause propulsion? It seems like a lot of energy to not move the black hole,” questioned a Twitter user. “That’s equally terrifying as it is amazing,” expressed another. “Wow amazing,” commented a third.

