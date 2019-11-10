e-paper
Cheetah snuggles and plays with its ‘best friend’... a dog. Videos win over people

As bizarre as it may sound, the cheetah and the dog – who first met in September – are now best friends.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2019 13:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cheetah named Kris and the rescue dog named Remus at a sleepover.
The cheetah named Kris and the rescue dog named Remus at a sleepover. (Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
         

Thanks to social media, over the years we have heard about unlikely mixed species friendships that surprised and amused us. A recent inclusion to that list is the story of a cheetah and a dog.

As bizarre as it may sound, this cheetah and dog – who first met in September – are now best friends. This unusual – and somewhat unbelievable – friendship blossomed when trainers at Cincinnati Zoo decided to find a playmate for a baby cheetah.

The 3-month-old cheetah cub, named Kris, was sole-surviving baby of its mother’s litter at Cincinnati Zoo, reports Fox News. The zoo authorities decided to raise Kris. Eventually, to curb Kris’ loneliness, they paired it with a rescue puppy named Remus. Since being paired, they started hanging out together.

Sleepover picture of the dog and the cheetah.
Sleepover picture of the dog and the cheetah. ( Instagram/cincinnatizoo )

The zoo recently dropped videos of the duo, on social media, and they are adorable. There’s a chance that the activities of this cheetah-dog duo will melt your heart – especially their snuggle video.

Kris and Remus snuggling up together:

The dog and the cheetah playing at the zoo’s courtyard:

Remus and Kris having a sleepover:

View this post on Instagram

BFF sleepover with Kris & Remus! 💤 😻

A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on

People dropped all sorts of comments on the posts. While some were surprised by this unlikely pair of friends, others were amused.

“They are precious,” wrote an Instagram user. “How cute!!!” exclaimed another. “Awww ! And they match. Lol,” wrote a third. “Sweet buddies,” commented another.

“The sweetest snuggles,” wrote a Facebook user. “I want this sweet doggy soooo badly!!! They are just adorable together,” commented another. “I just love Kris and Remus,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Though unlikely, some zoos have started pairing puppies and cheetah kittens together to help the big cats focus, reports National Geographic. The pair works because dogs, generally rescue labradors or shepherds, have a calming effect on the cheetahs.

Did this unusual friendship between the dog and the cheetah surprise you?

