Chennai piano prodigy plays Mozart blindfolded on Ellen show, wows everyone

Lydian Nadhaswaram, 13-year-old piano prodigy from Chennai, recently wowed everyone with his performance on The World’s Best show. Now, Lydian has won over even more people after his performance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A video shows Lydian playing Mozart blindfolded, his performance winning him a standing ovation from the audience of the show.

“Lydian is only 13 years old, and he can play Mozart blindfolded. I’m 61 and I can’t spell Mozart blindfolded,” says the caption posted on Ellen DeGeneres’ Facebook page. The video shows Ellen talking to the talented teen about his ability to play two pianos at once.

“For example, in my left hand I can play Mission Impossible and on my right I can play Harry Potter, simultaneously,” explains Lydian.

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, he goes on to play Mozart’s Turkish March blindfolded.

Since being shared on Facebook yesterday, the video has collected over 2.7 million views and more than 16,000 shares – and still counting. Several people have posted comments sharing their reactions to Lydian’s special performance.

“His talent is incredible, but his sincerity and kindness are even better,” says one Facebook user. “What a wonderful way to represent our country on an international platform! Thanks Lydian for doing something many people won’t do,” says another. “So much talent in this young man!” says a third.

