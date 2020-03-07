Chinese police use ‘smart helmets’ to detect coronavirus patients in public, netizens have thoughts

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:58 IST

A media report is doing the rounds on social media which said that police officers in China have started to wear a smart networked helmets which can automatically take pedestrians’ temperatures as they patrol the streets.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the helmet is designed to help accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds in a short time, which makes it useful in the fight against the epidemic, a media report said.

An interesting video of a police officer in China using ‘smart helmet’ was shared by People’s Daily China with the caption, “Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic.”

The video shows the officers looking around to screen passing shoppers to see if their body temperatures were above 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic. pic.twitter.com/YWgWk1atUk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 5, 2020

The helmet has an infrared camera, which will sound an alarm if anyone in a radius of five metres has a fever which is a common symptom of the epidemic.

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, “This is very scary. Future of total government control.”

Another wrote, “Amazing! It’s a pity not all countries can afford this wonderful helmet.”

A user remarked, “Impressive. Soon the virus will be defeated.”