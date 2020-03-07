e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Chinese police use ‘smart helmets’ to detect coronavirus patients in public, netizens have thoughts

Chinese police use ‘smart helmets’ to detect coronavirus patients in public, netizens have thoughts

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the helmet is designed to help accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds in a short time.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Video of a police officer in China using ‘smart helmet’ was shared on Twitter.
Video of a police officer in China using ‘smart helmet’ was shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@PDChina)
         
Highlights
  • Police officers in China have started to wear a smart networked helmets
  • The helmets can automatically take pedestrians’ temperatures as they patrol the streets
  • The helmet has an infrared camera

A media report is doing the rounds on social media which said that police officers in China have started to wear a smart networked helmets which can automatically take pedestrians’ temperatures as they patrol the streets.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the helmet is designed to help accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds in a short time, which makes it useful in the fight against the epidemic, a media report said.

An interesting video of a police officer in China using ‘smart helmet’ was shared by People’s Daily China with the caption, “Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic.”

The video shows the officers looking around to screen passing shoppers to see if their body temperatures were above 37.3 degrees Celsius.

The helmet has an infrared camera, which will sound an alarm if anyone in a radius of five metres has a fever which is a common symptom of the epidemic.

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, “This is very scary. Future of total government control.”

Another wrote, “Amazing! It’s a pity not all countries can afford this wonderful helmet.”

A user remarked, “Impressive. Soon the virus will be defeated.”

tags
top news
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
‘Justify Yes Bank’s loan book’: Chidambaram asks Sitharaman
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Don’t betray Jammu, Panthers Party boss tells leaders joining Apni Party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news