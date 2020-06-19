e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Chocolate Maggi is the new fusion dish that’s repulsing Twitter. Fancy a bite?

Chocolate Maggi is the new fusion dish that’s repulsing Twitter. Fancy a bite?

“Once again I will cook chocolate Maggi today,” reads the post’s caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chocolate Maggi.
The image shows Chocolate Maggi. (Twitter/@rahulpassi)
         

For many, Maggi is not just food but an emotion. The same also applies for chocolate. It’s true that most people love eating Maggi and chocolate. However, how would you react if we tell you to eat them together – precisely in the form of a dish called ‘Chocolate Maggi.’ If you’re disgusted or can’t stop saying “ew”, don’t worry, you’re not alone. A pic of this chocolate Maggi dish has now evoked similar reactions among tweeple too.

Shared on Twitter, the picture shows an electric kettle that’s half-filled with water, Maggi noodles, its tastemaker, and bars of chocolate.

Memes, GIFs and hilarious replies flooded the post’s comments section as people started expressing their reactions to this unusual – and some may say unnecessary - fusion dish. Many mentioned that there was no need for ruining two dishes which are otherwise so delicious.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah from the 1999 film Sarfarosh:

An individual found their perfect reply in this meme inspired by the film Jolly LLB 2:

“Dar Lagra Hai Dekh Ke (I am feeling scared after seeing it),” with this caption, here’s what another Twitter user shared:

A Twitter user, hopefully jokingly, wrote, “Why don’t you add gulab jamuns to it?” To this, another user of the micro-blogging site replied, “Haan aur ideas do is daanav ko (don’t give him more ideas).”

Another Twitter user thought this GIF from the animated film The Secret Life of Pets is the best way to show how they feel about chocolate Maggi:

“Ese kya mazburi thi (what was the compulsion?),” asked a Twitter user. We won’t blame you, if you have the same question.

Would you like to taste it?

Also Read | Maggi Pani Puri dish angers tweeple. ‘Looks like a scene from a horror movie,’ says a Twitter user

