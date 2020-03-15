e-paper
Chrissy Teigen asks Tweeple for gulab jamun recipe tips, comments will leave you hungry

Chrissy Teigen asks Tweeple for gulab jamun recipe tips, comments will leave you hungry

Chrissy Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, took to Twitter and asked her fans and followers for tips to make the perfect gulab jamun.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen asked her fans and followers for tips to make the perfect gulab jamun.
Chrissy Teigen asked her fans and followers for tips to make the perfect gulab jamun. (Twitter/Pixabay)
         
Highlights
  • Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and asked netizens for perfect gulab jamun recipe
  • Netizens poured in several kinds of suggestion
  • Teigen’s tweet has over 32,000 likes

Model Chrissy Teigen is set to try her hands in making the Indian dessert ‘gulab jamun’ and she says she is very excited for that.

Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, took to Twitter and asked her fans and followers for tips to make the perfect gulab jamun.

“Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. So. Yeah. that’s pretty exciting. If u have tips let me know, if you don’t know what it is just google it I don’t care,” Teigen tweeted.

The tweet currently has 32,000 likes.

Netizens poured in several kinds of suggestion to Teigen for preparing a perfect version of the Indian dessert.

Indian-American actor Kal Penn replied to Teigen’s tweet.

He said: “Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some (garbage) people put a cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I’d say don’t do that.”

While some commented with secrets to the perfect recipe others shared some tips given by Indian mothers and grandmothers for making the tasty dessert.

Do you have any suggestions for the perfect gulab jamun recipe?

