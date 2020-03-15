Chrissy Teigen asks Tweeple for gulab jamun recipe tips, comments will leave you hungry

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:51 IST

Model Chrissy Teigen is set to try her hands in making the Indian dessert ‘gulab jamun’ and she says she is very excited for that.

Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, took to Twitter and asked her fans and followers for tips to make the perfect gulab jamun.

“Tomorrow I will be making my first gulab jamun, very excited for that. So. Yeah. that’s pretty exciting. If u have tips let me know, if you don’t know what it is just google it I don’t care,” Teigen tweeted.

The tweet currently has 32,000 likes.

Netizens poured in several kinds of suggestion to Teigen for preparing a perfect version of the Indian dessert.

Indian-American actor Kal Penn replied to Teigen’s tweet.

He said: “Oooooh this is tite. Only tip: some (garbage) people put a cashew or almond in the middle of each one, which ruins it, so I’d say don’t do that.”

While some commented with secrets to the perfect recipe others shared some tips given by Indian mothers and grandmothers for making the tasty dessert.

HELLO CERTIFIED INDIAN MOM TIPS FROM MY MOM



-knead the flour by hand, it gives it the suppleness it needs

-syrup has to be thick, runny syrup is shit syrup

-add cardamom and rose essence, hence Gulab, and saffron to the syrup

- fry on medium flames



lmk if you want more! — aditi (@aditithevast) March 15, 2020

Make sure the gulab jamun are COMPLETELY cool before putting in sugar syrup otherwise they will disintegrate! And be very careful with oil temp lest the jamuns become too oily or end up raw inside. Be sure to soak at least overnight! — Kiran (@kiranamisra) March 15, 2020

Oh my god if you perfect it you must drop the recipe. Fav dessert — Lexi Russell (@Lexrussell) March 15, 2020

Freeze it in some vanilla ice cream later. Best snack ever. — Corbona Virus (@tantanoo) March 15, 2020

