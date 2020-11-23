e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chrissy Teigen shares adorable video of doggo, wonders if he is too big to sleep in bed

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable video of doggo, wonders if he is too big to sleep in bed

“I seriously thought he was a stuffed animal. Cuteness!” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 01:18 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s pet dog, Pete, sitting on a bed.
The image shows Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s pet dog, Pete, sitting on a bed. (Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
         

It is no secret that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family. Often, Teigen shares adorable pictures and videos of her lovely family members on her social media handles. This content never fails to make netizens smile and say, “aww”. Her latest share is no expectation to the rule and may melt your heart into a puddle.

Posted from Teigen’s official Twitter account on November 22, this video is almost 30 seconds long.

The recording opens to a shot of Teigen and Legend’s pet dog, Pete, sitting on a bed. “Daddy says you’re too big to sleep in the bed. But I disagree,” Teigen is heard saying in the background.

Watch the video of this fluffball below to see how the conversation between Teigen and Pete pans out:

Are you filled with an insatiable urge to cuddle Pete after watching that clip? If so, then get in the line because you aren’t alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The recording currently has over seven lakh views. Additionally, the tweet has amassed almost 39,000 likes and many loving comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “So cute”.

Another individual wrote, “Well if John thinks they’re too big to sleep in the bed, but you disagree then the only fair thing to do is to compromise and let them sleep in the bed”. To this, Teigen responded, “Thank you”.

“I seriously thought he was a stuffed animal. Cuteness!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with unusual ‘election buddy’. It’s adorable

tags
top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In