Chrissy Teigen shares adorable video of doggo, wonders if he is too big to sleep in bed

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 01:18 IST

It is no secret that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family. Often, Teigen shares adorable pictures and videos of her lovely family members on her social media handles. This content never fails to make netizens smile and say, “aww”. Her latest share is no expectation to the rule and may melt your heart into a puddle.

Posted from Teigen’s official Twitter account on November 22, this video is almost 30 seconds long.

The recording opens to a shot of Teigen and Legend’s pet dog, Pete, sitting on a bed. “Daddy says you’re too big to sleep in the bed. But I disagree,” Teigen is heard saying in the background.

Watch the video of this fluffball below to see how the conversation between Teigen and Pete pans out:

Are you filled with an insatiable urge to cuddle Pete after watching that clip? If so, then get in the line because you aren’t alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The recording currently has over seven lakh views. Additionally, the tweet has amassed almost 39,000 likes and many loving comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “So cute”.

Another individual wrote, “Well if John thinks they’re too big to sleep in the bed, but you disagree then the only fair thing to do is to compromise and let them sleep in the bed”. To this, Teigen responded, “Thank you”.

“I seriously thought he was a stuffed animal. Cuteness!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with unusual ‘election buddy’. It’s adorable