Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hang out with unusual ‘election buddy’. It’s adorable

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:07 IST

American model, Chrissy Teigen, much like many others around the world, has been eagerly awaiting the results of the US Election 2020. Teigen has documented the many shenanigans her and her family have gotten up to whilst watching the news. In a recent video, she introduced a rather unexpected ‘election buddy’ who has joined their viewing party.

Shared on Teigen’s official Twitter account on November 6, the recording is almost 15 seconds long.

The clip opens to the shot of a bearded dragon sitting in a blanket. “This is my little election buddy,” says Teigen. Check out the recording to see Teigen’s special companion.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The video currently has nearly 2.5 lakh views. The tweet in itself has over 8,200 likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “That is so sweet”. “I love you! Twitter should pay you to tweet,” read one comment on the thread.

Soon after, Teigen shared another video. This just over 10-second-long clip shows her husband, John Legend, hanging out with the said ‘election buddy’ aka their bearded dragon named Sebastian.

Teigen is heard asking her husband, “Are you happy?” from behind the camera. “I am very happy,” answered Legend. Check out the clip below to see how their bearded dragon ‘feels’.

That recording has received almost two lakh views since being posted just a few hours ago.

Here is how tweeple reacted to both the shares:

What are your thoughts on the videos?