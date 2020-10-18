Clad in PPE kit doctor dances to Ghungroo from film War in Silchar, Assam. Video wins people over

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:16 IST

For the past few months, people across the world are dealing with the ongoing pandemic. There are several professionals, from doctors to police personnel, who keep on working tirelessly to ensure the safety of others in these challenging times. Not just that, at times, they also engage in activities that help spread positivity and joy among everyone during these perilous times. Case in point, this video of an ENT surgeon named Arup Senapati who is dancing to spread some happiness among Covid positive patients.

Shared on Twitter by another doctor named Syed Faizan Ahmad, the video shows Senapati grooving to the beats of the song Ghungroo from the film War.

“Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy,” Ahmad wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows Senapati’s enthusiastic and skilful dance moves.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the video has gathered close to 7,800 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Hats off, after so much of stressful days they have, to do this with such ease. I bow my head with respect,” wrote a Twitter user. “Loved the way he fixed his face shield in swag, way to go doc,” tweeted another. “This is actually what happens when one loves one’s duty. This doctor can shake a leg,” said a third. “He has the moves!” expressed a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Super dance 😍🙌👏 — Aneesh ✋🏼 (@aneeshvkoshy) October 18, 2020

@iHrithik u gotta see this — ekansh (@EkanshhSingh) October 18, 2020

Dancing Doctor! — Sushovan Bhattachary (@sushdakool1) October 18, 2020

The song to which Senapati danced originally features Hrithik Roshan. So, many tagged the actor urging him to see the video.

What do you think of the clip?