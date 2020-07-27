e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Clip of doggo brothers relaxing with feline sibling is a must watch on a Monday morning

Clip of doggo brothers relaxing with feline sibling is a must watch on a Monday morning

As Watson rests his head on Kiko’s body, Kiko can be seen cuddling with Harry.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:35 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The relaxing video shows Kiko, Watson and Harry.
The relaxing video shows Kiko, Watson and Harry.(Instagram/@wat.ki)
         

Monday mornings can be a bit dull. So, to add little sparkle to the day, here’s a clip that is bound to fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling. While the Internet has a large collection of cute videos to offer, what could be better than an adorable dog video? Why of course a video with two doggos. And a delightful kitty too. Shared on Instagram, this trio will help drive away your Monday morning blues.

The clip has been posted on the official Instagram account of two adorable dog siblings Watson and Kiko. It shows Watson and Kiko chilling by a window on a bed. They are joined by their feline sibling Harry. As Watson rests his head on Kiko’s body, Kiko can be seen cuddling with Harry.

Chances are that this video will fill your heart with joy.

“Something relaxing and sweet to watch. Hope you are having a nice day,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip and get ready to say ‘aww’:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 65,000 views and tons of love from netizens.

“This melts my heart. Cutest trio,” comments an Instagram user. “That looks so cozy, can I please join?” requests another. “The 3 musketeers,” writes a third.

“What a big beautiful pile of love,” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this super adorable clip?

Also Read | Dog brings carrot for horse, video is too cute to handle

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In