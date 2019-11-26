Cloud flows down the top of a mountain like waterfall, old video wows people again

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:51 IST

Nature can showcase its mesmerizing beauty in various ways and an old video, which is again creating a stir online, perfectly captures that. It shows clouds flowing down mountains but in a way which has left people enthralled.

“Clouds floating down the mountains in the city of Aizawl, Mizoram,” wrote a Facebook user and shared the video on November 22. Previously too, people have shared the video with the same information – that it’s captured in Aizawl.

The 47-second-long video shows a stream of cloud flowing down a mountain. What’s interesting is that at first glance it looks like water gushing down a hill.

Watch the video which, over the years, has intrigued many:

The recent post has gained over 4.1 lakh views till now - and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it also has garnered close to 10,000 shares and over 5,300 reactions.

Previously, the video was also shared on Twitter and YouTube. Each of the posts received tons of comments about the beauty captured. However, it’s not known who captured the video or when it was clicked.

“Mesmerising,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow amazing creation of nature,” commented another. “Where’s it clicked,” enquired a third.

“World class,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow!!!” commented another. “Amazingly beautiful,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

