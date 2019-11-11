Upside down waterfall leaves Internet impressed. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:09 IST

Nature can be completely against its own laws sometimes. This video posted on Reddit is the ultimate example of nature behaving bizarre and different from what was taught in geography and physics lessons.

A clip posted by a Reddit user shows the waterfall on the Cliffs of Moher (on the Doolin side). Strangely enough the water is not as much ‘falling’ as it is going upwards. This gravity defying stunt of nature supposedly happens due to strong winds sweeping along the cliff.

This amazing clip of the waterfall has gathered awestruck comments from netizens. “This just blows everything I learned about The Water Cycle in geography class out of the water,” wrote a Reddit user. “I guess that makes it a... waterfly,” joked another. “Nature’s reverse uno card,” commented the third.

What do you think of this natural wonder?