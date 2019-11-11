e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Upside down waterfall leaves Internet impressed. Watch

Strangely enough the water is not as much ‘falling’ as it is going upwards.

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A clip posted by a Reddit user shows the waterfall on the Cliffs of Moher (on the Doolin side).
A clip posted by a Reddit user shows the waterfall on the Cliffs of Moher (on the Doolin side).(Reddit)
         

Nature can be completely against its own laws sometimes. This video posted on Reddit is the ultimate example of nature behaving bizarre and different from what was taught in geography and physics lessons.

A clip posted by a Reddit user shows the waterfall on the Cliffs of Moher (on the Doolin side). Strangely enough the water is not as much ‘falling’ as it is going upwards. This gravity defying stunt of nature supposedly happens due to strong winds sweeping along the cliff.

Waterfall flowing back up the Cliffs of Moher (on the Doolin side) from very strong winds this weekend from r/ireland

This amazing clip of the waterfall has gathered awestruck comments from netizens. “This just blows everything I learned about The Water Cycle in geography class out of the water,” wrote a Reddit user. “I guess that makes it a... waterfly,” joked another. “Nature’s reverse uno card,” commented the third.

What do you think of this natural wonder?

