Commentary on dogs rushing to eat their food is the funniest thing you’ll see on Internet today

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:49 IST

With sporting events cancelled worldwide, several media personnel associated with that particular beat now have tons of time on their hands. And, with ample time comes boredom too. Andrew Cotter, a renowned sports commentator for the BBC, experienced the same. Instead of giving into it, he decided to get creative and describe some on-field action involving his dogs.

In his special – and very popular – style, he commentated on his two Labradors racing to finish their foods.

Cotter opens with, “well, how fitting that it should come down to these two. Olive in her familiar black, five-times the champion, Mabel the rising star, winner last year. You can see how excited they are, but also feel the tension.”

Then he goes onto explain each moment of the race. Filled with all the elements of a big sports contest, this video will keep you glued to your seat till the end – and spark lots of giggles too.

Since being shared on March 27, the video quickly went viral with over 6.9 million views – and still counting. Additionally, it garnered close to 2.5 likes and more than 66,000 retweets.

People are now obsessed with the video and their comments clearly show the same.

“The tail waggin is the BEST!!!!!!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Only sporting event for next three months - I was grateful for the work,” commented another. “Without question the best content I’ve seen today,” wrote a third.

This content is exactly what we all needed. Well done — Dudley the Corgi (@DudleyCorgi) March 27, 2020

OMG that was brilliant — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) March 27, 2020

What do you think of the race? Who were you rooting for Mabel or Olive?