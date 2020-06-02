e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Continuous use of hand sanitiser doesn’t cause skin disease or cancer, tweets PIB fact check

Continuous use of hand sanitiser doesn’t cause skin disease or cancer, tweets PIB fact check

PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter recently debunked the fake news with a post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A false claim is being shared related to hand sanitisers.
A false claim is being shared related to hand sanitisers. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
         

Continuous use of hand sanitiser doesn’t cause cancer, tweets PIB fact check

With the coronavirus outbreak, authorities have issued several precautionary measures and using a hand sanitiser is an essential one on the list. However, a false claim that using hand sanitiser continuously can cause harmful skin disease or cancer has been circulating. PIB’s fact check on Twitter handle recently debunked the fake news with a post.

“Claim: A newspaper report states that continuous use of sanitizer for 50-60 days can lead to harmful skin disease & cancer,” they tweeted. “This information is false. Use of hand sanitizers does not harm humans. Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content are recommended for protection against #COVID,” they added.

“Why actions against such fake news are not taken?” a Twitter user wrote on the post and tagged several official Twitter accounts, from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Police. In their post, the Twitter user also tagged offices of Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The person urged all of the officials concerned “to take action against those people who are involved [in spreading fake news] in order to set examples for others.”

Several police departments, every now and then, are also taking to social media sites to remind people not to fall prey to fake news. A similar post was shared a few days ago by Mumbai Police using a meme from the popular web series Paatal Lok.

tags
top news
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In