Cooper, the cat encounters its sworn enemy, the coat rack, in an epic battle. Watch

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:51 IST

In today’s episode of ‘cat versus unassuming objects’, we bring you an epic showdown between a feline and a coat rack. It is as monumental as it sounds.

Posted on Reddit on June 3, the clip is captioned, “Cooper’s sworn enemy - the coat rack”. The video is almost 30 seconds long.

The recording shows a tangerine-and-white furred feline sitting on a chair. A blue-painted coat rack is kept on a table situated right in front of the kitty.

Initially, the cat extends an inquisitive paw towards the frame. However, it abruptly pulls back. Then, Cooper, the cat takes a few seconds to size up its opponent. Presumably, a bit surer this time around, Cooper perches its body on the table. It extends itself towards the inanimate object with such concentration that one may assume that this may be its winning blow. Yet, the startled kitty goes flying backwards without any provocation from the coat rack.

This derpyness goes on until the very end of the ‘fight’ and trust us when we say that it makes for a highly entertaining watch.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has received over 4,100 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Cooper’s so precious, trying his absolute best even though he’s so scared”. Another individual wrote, “He a warrior”.

“He’s been so brave!” read one comment. While a Reddit user proclaimed, “Those gentle taps at the end!” unable to keep their cool over Cooper’s toe beans.

