Epic battle between a cat and its tail ends in an unexpected manner. Watch

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:33 IST

If you are a cat content enthusiast, chances are that you’ve seen a plethora of videos of these animals chasing their tails. Oftentimes exceptionally hilarious, these clips usually end on the same outcome. It isn’t necessarily a failure on the feline’s side, just more of a giving up. However, this particular kitty seems to have accomplished something nearly impossible.

Posted on Reddit on July 1, the clip is almost 20 seconds long. The video is captioned, “He finally caught his tail!”.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers can see a black-and-brown furred feline sitting on a carpet. It looks at its tail for a few seconds, probably judging its opponent. Then, the cat rises up to its paws and starts aggressively chasing its tail. The kitty goes round and round in circles around the carpet. Finally, it catches the tail in its mouth and sits down, probably basking in the glory of the win.

Another tangerine furred feline can be seen sitting in the background watching the whole ordeal, keenly. We cannot even begin to fathom its thoughts about this battle.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has accumulated almost 8,500 upvotes and 100 loving comments. Check out the post below:

Here is how Redditors reacted to the determined kitty. One person said, “Super cute! I like the other cat in the background looking at him. Like - ‘dude, now whatcha gonna do?’”. Yes, what does one do after having won one of the greatest battles of all time?

“He said. ‘now what’” read one comment. While another individual wrote, “And what a beautiful poofy tail it is!”.

What are your thoughts on this tail catching cat?

