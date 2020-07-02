e-paper
This cat makes the cutest noise when pet abruptly. Watch adorable clip

This cat says, “bbbbrrlrlrllrl”. Redditors describe it as a joyful startle.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Ripley.
The image shows a cat named Ripley. (Reddit/@LeeBermanEdit)
         

Cats getting started by unassuming objects is a staple of the Internet. However, a feline making sweet noises after being pet abruptly? That is something pleasantly new.

Posted on Reddit on July 2, this video is just over a minute long. The clip is captioned, “Just found out this is called trilling”.

The recording is a compilation of shots of a kitty named Ripley. Throughout the film, Ripley’s hooman reaches a hand out to caress her when she is least expecting it. Probably as a friendly gesture of gratitude, the cat turns around and lightly purrs.

However, these aren’t your everyday purring. Identified by the original poster and others on Reddit as ‘trilling’, it is apparently a friendly greeting felines use to express their affection and trust towards others. Wow, now if that doesn’t make your heart melt, we don’t know what will.

Just found out this is called trilling! from r/catswhotrill

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats who trill’, the post has collected over 600 upvotes and many positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to Ripley, the cat who trills. One person said, “Been having a really bad day. This 100% made up for it, thank you OP”. Another individual wrote, “This is probably my favourite cat noise”.

“It kept sounding like she was saying ‘...hmmmm?’” read one comment on the thread. While another cat parent related to the clip when stating, “My girl does the same thing! It’s so precious! A joyful startle”. A joyful startle may be the most apt description of the sound we’ve heard.

“What a sweet and pretty baby!” proclaimed somebody else and we couldn’t agree more.

What are your thoughts on sweet little Ripley and the sounds it makes when pet unexpectedly?

