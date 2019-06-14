Today in New Delhi, India
Man throws lit cigarette out of car, cop hands out ticket worth Rs 30,000

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak wrote that after he pulled over the driver and asked why he did it, the man replied, “I didn’t want my car to burn” while pointing towards his cup holder.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Manak tweeted a picture of the ticket. (Twitter/@ChiefManak)

A Canadian police chief is being praised by netizens for giving a driver “575 reasons” to not throw lit cigarettes out of car windows. Victoria Police Chief Del Manak recently handed out a hefty ticket of $575, approximately Rs 30,000, to a driver who flicked a lit cigarette out of his car.

Assumingly as a warning to others, Manak tweeted a picture of the ticket along with the caption, “575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada.”

Manak further wrote that after he pulled over the driver and asked why he did it, the man replied, “I didn’t want my car to burn” while pointing towards his cup holder. To which the chief responded, “Then don’t smoke in your car.”

After the tweet caught netizens’ attention, comments started pouring in. One user said, “Awesome, should be done more frequently.” Another wrote, “Love seeing proactive work by Senior Ranks. Great job, Chief!!” Check out some other comments:

One Twitter user, however, commented “Stupidest tickets ever. Sometimes I think you guys are drunk with power.” In reply, Manak wrote:

What do you think of this story?

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 12:03 IST

