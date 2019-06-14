Man throws lit cigarette out of car, cop hands out ticket worth Rs 30,000

A Canadian police chief is being praised by netizens for giving a driver “575 reasons” to not throw lit cigarettes out of car windows. Victoria Police Chief Del Manak recently handed out a hefty ticket of $575, approximately Rs 30,000, to a driver who flicked a lit cigarette out of his car.

Assumingly as a warning to others, Manak tweeted a picture of the ticket along with the caption, “575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada.”

Manak further wrote that after he pulled over the driver and asked why he did it, the man replied, “I didn’t want my car to burn” while pointing towards his cup holder. To which the chief responded, “Then don’t smoke in your car.”

575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada. Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn" as he pointed to his cup holder in console. My response, "Then don't smoke in your car." pic.twitter.com/FhAGJHYX7w — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 9, 2019

After the tweet caught netizens’ attention, comments started pouring in. One user said, “Awesome, should be done more frequently.” Another wrote, “Love seeing proactive work by Senior Ranks. Great job, Chief!!” Check out some other comments:

That’s what i do. I don’t understand why more people don’t do this. It’s much smarter than staring a wildfire!!! — Christa (@ChristaP2015) June 10, 2019

such simple acts can prevent massive wildfire — EduardBercovici (@EduardBercovici) June 11, 2019

Yes! Thank you! $575 ticket and possibly causing a fire vs. an empty can with some water in it to dispose of butts. Go figure. — Mike (@mjhutch) June 10, 2019

Beautiful response...

If you smoke (I really don't see why anyone would do this knowing the consequences) don't litter the ground with your butts. Use your common sense... — Shoey33 (@JeffSchouwstra) June 9, 2019

Great work Chief. Lead by example!! pic.twitter.com/oFhjbxSrsU — Can-eh-dian Cop 🇨🇦 (@NoNameCop1) June 9, 2019

Good work Chief. Thanks for sharing. That's a fine they'll never forget.👍 — Michael P. Macumber (@micpatmac) June 10, 2019

As a former smoker, I don't understand why people don't just put a pop bottle of water in their car, and dispose of their cigarette butts in the bottle if they smoke in their car — Leslie Ivens (@LeslieIvens) June 11, 2019

One Twitter user, however, commented “Stupidest tickets ever. Sometimes I think you guys are drunk with power.” In reply, Manak wrote:

Not buying it. I don't set the prescribed fine amount and I actually did use some discretion. I could have also written him a $138 speeding ticket. I was polite and respectful and he got the ticket he deserved incl. some education on how wildfires can start. End of story. — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 9, 2019

