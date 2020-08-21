e-paper
Cops in Madhya Pradesh make two men do sit-ups for trying to rob a person at knifepoint

Cops in Madhya Pradesh make two men do sit-ups for trying to rob a person at knifepoint

The men were absconding after attacking a person with a knife when the latter refused to give away his vehicle on August 11.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:40 IST
Asian News International | Edited by:Amrita Kohli
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
The two accused were made to apologise publically.
The two accused were made to apologise publically. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A video of Indore police making two men hold their ears while doing sit-ups has been shared online. The men were absconding after attacking a person with a knife when the latter refused to give away his vehicle on August 11. They were arrested on Thursday, following which they were paraded in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area.

According to police, the two accused, Ajai Thakur and Vijay Vishwakarma, were asked to apologise publically. The video also shows residents of the area watching from the balconies and terraces of their homes:

“The police was in search of both the accused after the incident. After arresting them, we took them to the area where they committed the crime on August 11. Both of them were made to do sit-ups and their procession was also taken out,” Dharam Veer Singh, Dwarkapuri Police Station SHO, said.

“They were asked to touch the ground with their foreheads where they had attacked the person. The step was necessitated as the locals were losing their faith in the police. It was done so that the people lose the fear of criminals and do not hesitate to come to police in cases of any crime,” he added.

