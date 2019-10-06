e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Cops rescued from sea by smugglers they were chasing

The unexpected rescue happened after a police vessel began pursuing a speedboat with suspects on board.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:03 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
The gesture did not spare the smugglers and they were later arrested (representational image).
The gesture did not spare the smugglers and they were later arrested (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Three Spanish police officers who were thrown into the sea when their boat crashed early on Friday during a high-speed chase were pulled to safety by the drug-smugglers they were chasing, police said.

The unexpected rescue happened after a police vessel began pursuing a speedboat “with four people on board that was suspected of transporting drugs” in waters off the southern coast of Spain, a police statement said.

During the chase, the two vessels collided, causing three police officers to fall into the sea as their boat “span out of control”.

Using a megaphone, a police helicopter that was hovering overhead called on those on board the speedboat to help and they pulled the three agents to safety unharmed.

The gesture did not spare them, however, when police found three tonnes of hashish in the water nearby.

“They were arrested for drug trafficking,” a police statement said, indicating that more than 80 bundles of hash had been recovered from the sea.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 12:03 IST

tags
top news
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
Oct 06, 2019 13:16 IST
IND vs SA Live: Muthusamy, Piedt frustrate India with record stand
IND vs SA Live: Muthusamy, Piedt frustrate India with record stand
Oct 06, 2019 13:14 IST
Air chief to award citations to IAF Squadrons, Signal Unit for Balakot ops
Air chief to award citations to IAF Squadrons, Signal Unit for Balakot ops
Oct 06, 2019 12:35 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too
Warm welcome, claps for Isro chief K Sivan on flight. Twitter applauds too
Oct 06, 2019 11:44 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Oct 06, 2019 08:50 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News