e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls

Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls

Couple Loreinis Hernandez and Sean Rafferty said Amar Cafe, which is operated out of two adjacent disused phone boxes in west London.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
LONDON
Loreinis Mejia Hernandez from Colombia reacts at a converted telephone box she runs as a take-away coffee shop with her husband.
Loreinis Mejia Hernandez from Colombia reacts at a converted telephone box she runs as a take-away coffee shop with her husband.(Reuters)
         

Two of London’s famous red telephone boxes have been reborn as a coffee stall, and the owners say the lack of inside space that was a drawback when they opened a week before lockdown could now be an asset in a socially distanced capital.

Couple Loreinis Hernandez and Sean Rafferty said Amar Cafe, which is operated out of two adjacent disused phone boxes in west London, was trading for just a week before the city shut down at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so excited, you know, just starting this business, and then the lockdown came up,” Hernandez said. “We closed for six weeks.”

Loreinis Mejia Hernandez from Colombia serves coffee to a customer at a converted telephone box she runs as a take-away coffee shop with her husband.
Loreinis Mejia Hernandez from Colombia serves coffee to a customer at a converted telephone box she runs as a take-away coffee shop with her husband. ( Reuters )

The easing of restrictions this week prompted them to reopen the cafe, which specialises in coffee from Hernandez’s native Colombia.

“We invested everything in these boxes before lockdown,” Rafferty said.

“It was always going be takeaways and maybe it might be better now for us because people would prefer to be outside, sitting in the park.”

While stocks are good for a few weeks, at least, Rafferty and Hernandez are hopeful that the lockdown restrictions in the South American country do not prevent future deliveries.

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In