Covid-19 is not a bacteria and can't be treated with aspirin, tweets PIB fact check

Covid-19 is not a bacteria and can’t be treated with aspirin, tweets PIB fact check

PIB fact check’s Twitter handle debunked the false claims with a post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people are sharing a video with a false claim.
Several people are sharing a video with a false claim. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
         

Every day we come across various coronavirus related information through social media posts or WhatsApp forwards. Sadly, a chunck of it turns out to be misleading information which does nothing but add on to the panic among people. However, there are several departments fighting relentlessly to debunk the fake news to shield people from the wave of misinformation. One of them is PIB’s Fact Check Twitter handle. They have yet again taken to the micro-blogging site to debunk a Covid-19 related fake news piece.

The department shared a video which is being shared on social media with false claims. The video falsely claims that Sars-Cov-2 is not a virus but a bacteria “amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation” and that it can be treated with aspirin.

“Claim- A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin,” the department wrote in the post’s caption. It went on to say, “This is #Fake” and clarified that “Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet.” They also shared the video which is being circulated:

A few days ago, another coronavirus related fake news made its way onto social media. Several posts claimed that prolonged used of sanitisers causes skin diseases or cancer. PIB debunked the fake news with a tweet. “Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content are recommended for protection against #COVID,” they tweeted.

