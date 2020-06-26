Crocodile spotted in a gutter in Uttarakhand village, rescued by Forest department officials

it-s-viral

Forest department officials rescued a crocodile from a gutter at the Mudeli village in Uttarakhand’s Khatima on Thursday.

Sukhwinder Singh, village head, said he was informed by the villagers that a crocodile was spotted by a child while playing with the ball which fell into the gutter.

“When the child tried to get the ball from the gutter, the crocodile attacked him and the child sustained a few bruises on the hand. We called the forest officials to rescue the crocodile,” he said.

Uttarakhand: Officials of the forest department rescued a crocodile from Mudeli village in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar district, earlier today. "The crocodile will be released at a safe place," said forest officer Dan Singh. pic.twitter.com/jX472hiGzL — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

A forest official said that the animal has been rescued.

“As soon as we received information of a crocodile being trapped here, we reached the spot. The crocodile will be released at a safe place,” said forest officer Dan Singh.