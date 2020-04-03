Crocs made out of cheese wax maybe the cutest one you’ve seen yet

Updated: Apr 03, 2020

Somebody call the fashion police because finally there is one shoe of a Crocs pair that not only looks comfortable but is cute too. Unfortunately, given the shoe’s size and its material it seems unwearable by humans. But that hasn’t stopped people of the Internet from appreciating the artistry of this mini model.

Posted on the subreddit ‘mildly interesting’ on April 3 this picture has got people very interested. Divided into four parts, the picture shows the gradual progression of a circle of cheese wax into a mini Crocs by the use of craftsmanship and, what appears to be, a Swiss knife.

This is how Redditors reacted to this unlikely piece of art. The top comment read, “quarantine day 20”. While another said, “on a scale of one to cheese wax sculptures, how desperate are you for something to do”?

While some mocked this use of free time, others came to the sculptor’s rescue. Somebody on the thread stated, “you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should”. To which another responded, “shut up! I cried when I saw this beautiful little shoe”.

A comment read, “me: I think I’ll read a book tonight and go on an adventure of the mind. Me forgetting all about that: this cheese wax croc is a much better use of my time”. Nevertheless, one person wrote, “if anyone makes fun of them, tell them to mind their own cheese wax”.

What are your thoughts on this miniature Crocs? Love it, hate it, or love to hate it?