Crow throws empty plastic bottle in dustbin. Twitter asks ‘why can’t we’

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:26 IST

A crow is the Internet’s latest ‘hero’ and it’s for all the right reasons. A video of the crow, which is now being shared by many, has left people with questions about human behaviour and appreciation for the particular Corvus.

The video opens with the crow hopping from one dustbin to another with a used plastic bottle in its mouth. Then, the bird drops the bottle inside a waste bin and flies away. This seemingly simple act of the bird has created a stir among people.

Take a look:

A crow was caught collecting a plastic bottle and putting it in a recycling bin



"If a bird can do it,

you can do it!"



PICK 👏🏽UP 👏🏽YOUR 👏🏽TRASH 👏🏽AND 👏🏽RECYCLE!



(Via fb Tyler Hendley) pic.twitter.com/85dHQjnVlD — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 22, 2019

While many tweeted about the intelligence of crows as a species, there were some who compared this gesture with that of humans. A few also voiced their thoughts that if a bird can throw an empty bottle in a dustbin, then why humans can’t do the same.

“There’s a lot to learn from the animals,” wrote a Twitter user. “Better than humans,” commented another. “Too bad for the planet that humans came along,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted to the video:

Crows are extremely intelligent--they are known for their problem-solving skills & amazing communication skills. For example, when a crow encounters a mean human, it will teach other crows how to identify the human.

I've seen videos of crows using tools & now this. — Nomechick #EqualityNow #ERANow (@nomechick) August 22, 2019

FR. The bird was like god damn humans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aA2vQxTjxq — Myron Pongco (@m_pongco) August 22, 2019

We could learn a thing or two from them! 🖤💚🖤 — Kira Jane Buxton (@KiraJaneWrites) August 22, 2019

A Twitter user was also reminded of an elephant doing something similar.

Kaeli Swift, a crow researcher, also dished out her opinion on the video. In a Twitter thread she wrote it’s not reasonable to assume that “non-human animal possess a concept of recycling.” However, adding that the particular crow seen in the video is probably trained to perform such tasks.

What do you think about the crow’s act?

Also Read | Monkey drinks water from tap, then does this. Everyone’s impressed

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:03 IST