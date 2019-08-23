e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Crow throws empty plastic bottle in dustbin. Twitter asks ‘why can’t we’

The video opens with a crow hopping from one dustbin to another with a used plastic bottle in its mouth.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People praised the bird’s act.
People praised the bird’s act. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

A crow is the Internet’s latest ‘hero’ and it’s for all the right reasons. A video of the crow, which is now being shared by many, has left people with questions about human behaviour and appreciation for the particular Corvus.

The video opens with the crow hopping from one dustbin to another with a used plastic bottle in its mouth. Then, the bird drops the bottle inside a waste bin and flies away. This seemingly simple act of the bird has created a stir among people.

Take a look:

While many tweeted about the intelligence of crows as a species, there were some who compared this gesture with that of humans. A few also voiced their thoughts that if a bird can throw an empty bottle in a dustbin, then why humans can’t do the same.

“There’s a lot to learn from the animals,” wrote a Twitter user. “Better than humans,” commented another. “Too bad for the planet that humans came along,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted to the video:

A Twitter user was also reminded of an elephant doing something similar.

Kaeli Swift, a crow researcher, also dished out her opinion on the video. In a Twitter thread she wrote it’s not reasonable to assume that “non-human animal possess a concept of recycling.” However, adding that the particular crow seen in the video is probably trained to perform such tasks.

What do you think about the crow’s act?

Also Read | Monkey drinks water from tap, then does this. Everyone’s impressed

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:03 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss