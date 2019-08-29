Curious case of clouds: Travel Instagrammer called out for editing images

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:36 IST

An Instagrammer became the talk of Twitter when a person noticed one thing consistently appearing in almost all her images. The conspicuous theme that the hawk-eyed Twitter user observed was clouds. Turns out, the “same clouds” follow Instagrammer Tupi Saravia whereever she goes.

In a post, Matt Navarra pointed out that Tupi Saravia “spookily has the same clouds in every photo.” He also shared a collage of four of her images to prove his point.

Shared on August 28, the post quickly gained traction. Till now, it has gathered over 16,000 likes and close to 5,000 retweets.

This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo. 😲🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/uYzXhTiRJp — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 28, 2019

In the same tweet, Navarra also shared two more images of the Saravia, all pointing to the same fact.

Navarra, however, is not the only one who made this observation. Others too noticed the same thing and tweeted about it.

No importa donde viaje, siempre la sigue la misma nube pic.twitter.com/rDnpGl6KFH — gato (@SantiLishi) August 26, 2019

People had a lot to say about the curious case of clouds. “She’s able to influence consumers and weather patterns,” wrote a Twitter user. “Those clouds are loyal followers,” joked another. “This really bums me out. There are so many people who want what she has: a fabricated online reality,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others dished out their opinion:

Isn’t Photoshop grand? — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) August 28, 2019

She likes that clouds 😎 — JE MOEDER (@JeMoede46323086) August 28, 2019

I have to admire the quality of that work tho! — Rajam Roose (@rajamroose) August 28, 2019

What a super power! — The Hotel Boss (@FaisalSublaban) August 28, 2019

Tupi Saravia was taken aback by the responses, reports Yahoo Lifestyle. Saravia further added that she has always been open about the fact that she photoshops her images. “Actually I’m the first one to tell the joke [that] the clouds are following me around the world,” said Saravia.

