Cyclist’s near-miss with oncoming train will make you nervous

Remember that scene in Salman Khan’s film Kick in which he’s seen crossing a train track just in the nick of time as an oncoming train approaches? Well, a similar scene was recorded in Netherlands - only difference, this was real life and not part of a movie. A video shared on Facebook shows a cyclist missing being hit by an oncoming train by a whisker and the clip will make you extremely uncomfortable.

The video has been shared by ProRail, an organisation that is responsible for the railway network in Netherlands. The clip shows a cyclist trying to cross an unguarded train track. The cyclist is seen waiting for a train to pass so he can cross the tracks. Once the train passes, he begins cycling across the tracks. What he doesn’t realise is that there’s another train coming from the opposite direction. We’ll just let you watch how the cyclist narrowly escapes.

Scary, right? ProRail, in their post, explain how unguarded crossings lead to several deaths and narrow-misses every year.

Since being shared on November 24, the terrifying video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and more than 700 shares on Facebook.

“He was indeed very lucky,” says one Facebook user. “He escaped death,” says another.

